Parkwood LLC Has $516,000 Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

CARG stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,289 shares of company stock worth $16,279,851 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

