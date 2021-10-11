Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.00.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 115.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 320.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $507.58. 1,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,054. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $521.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 174.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.86 and a 200 day moving average of $403.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

