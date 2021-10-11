Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.99

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 13188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

