Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

OKTA opened at $228.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

