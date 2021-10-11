Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital during the second quarter worth $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital during the first quarter worth $932,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Motive Capital during the first quarter worth $861,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Motive Capital during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Motive Capital during the second quarter worth $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOTV opened at $9.90 on Monday. Motive Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

