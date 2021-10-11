Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HPX alerts:

HPX stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. HPX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX).

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.