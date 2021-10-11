Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the first quarter worth $123,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the first quarter worth $206,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 115.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

