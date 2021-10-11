Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stable Road Acquisition were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTS opened at $11.20 on Monday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

