Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Katapult alerts:

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPLT shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 in the last ninety days.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.