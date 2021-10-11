Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $498.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $560.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

