Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 72.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,996 shares of company stock valued at $14,074,270. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $255.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

