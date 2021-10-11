Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

NYSE HD opened at $334.34 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

