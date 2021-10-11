Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $694,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

