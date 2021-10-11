Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $471,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $182.12 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

