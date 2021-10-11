Philadelphia Trust Co. Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.76 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

