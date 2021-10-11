Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 210 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $168.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

