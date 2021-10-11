Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.00 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

