Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $33.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PING shares. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ping Identity by 370.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 1,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

