Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

