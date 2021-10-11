Piper Sandler Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $22.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

