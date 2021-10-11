Piper Sandler Comments on Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $248.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.45. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560 in the last quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

