Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.28 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 792,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 148.0% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 656,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after buying an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

