PIVX Market Capitalization Tops $51.66 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $51.66 million and $333,896.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011967 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013870 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,260,869 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.