Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $342,521.57

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $342,521.57 and $34.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00060963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00124082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.15 or 1.00128975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.56 or 0.06169204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

