Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 45.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

