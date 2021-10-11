Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Get Prada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $12.28 on Monday. Prada has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.