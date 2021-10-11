Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $102.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

