Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $655,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $99.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.