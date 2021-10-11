Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 108.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

