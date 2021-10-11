Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $685,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 197,059 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 67,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of STIM opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

