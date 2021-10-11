Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 242,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SITE stock opened at $205.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $212.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.55.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

