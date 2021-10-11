Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $69.37.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.