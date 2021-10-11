Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,279 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

