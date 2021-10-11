Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

PAAS stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

