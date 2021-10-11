Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

NYSE:HEI opened at $134.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

