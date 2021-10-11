Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 547.0% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

