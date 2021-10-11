Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 445.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 233,549 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.35 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

