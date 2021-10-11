Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.22 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

