Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.88.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $644.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $617.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.