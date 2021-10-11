Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.