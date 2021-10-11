Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $474,560.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

