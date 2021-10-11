Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $474,560.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $59.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.