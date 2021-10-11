Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Progyny by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progyny by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Progyny by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progyny (PGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.