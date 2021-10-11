Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 120,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

