Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 3.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159,467 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 514,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 392,600 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. 3,510,219 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.