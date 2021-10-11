Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,027,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.71. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $163.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.