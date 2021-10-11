Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,668 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

CMCSA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,455,932. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

