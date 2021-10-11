ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $279.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.97. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

