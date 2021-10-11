ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 6,667.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $155.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $97.35 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

