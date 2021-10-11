ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $113.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

