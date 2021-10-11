ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

